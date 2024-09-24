'My fiancé of five years just asked to open the relationship, and I blame his friends.' UPDATED

There's no way he just thought about it suddenly on his own; five years of relationship, and the idea of non-monogamy was never brought up, and now suddenly, just as we're about to be married, he brings this up? I don't buy it one bit, but I can't just go ahead and confront them now, can I?

I just don't know what to do. I feel stuck. At home, I pretend everything is fine since my group of close friends told me that I'm just overthinking, and I believed it for a while, but whenever I look at John, all I can think of is; 'he thinks there's a cap on how much he can love me, and he wants to love someone else.' I want to deal with this, but I don't know how.