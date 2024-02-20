Woman's fiancé unexpectedly dies; he leaves her everything, then she meets his wife.

Our lawyers talked and she ended up saying she didn't want anything from me. She said I was trying to rub it in her face that I got everything while she got nothing. That was never my intention, but I'm not going to fight her on what she's convinced herself to believe. My intention was to try to somewhat ease the hurt and betrayal we're both feeling. What else could I have done that would've been fair to us both?

I talked to friends about it and most of them think I was in the wrong for offering her anything. They said it was rude of me to do that to her no matter what my intentions are as she's always going to view it as an act of charity from the other woman.