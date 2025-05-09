'My fiancé is upset with me over how I rejected another man during a night out.' AITA?

My girl friend and I had a laugh about what a totally bizarre way to hit on someone that was and that was that. Later in the night when we were all together again after the show my friend told everyone the story. My fiance got really quiet and was kind of standoffish the rest of the night. When we got home he asked why I hadn't told him about that interaction.

Honestly he has gotten a bit insecure in the past about these things and we had specifically agreed I'd avoid telling him about dudes hitting on me. So I reminded him of that. He was still really quiet and sulky and eventually I asked him what was going on. He said he didn't like how I handled that, he said it sounded like I was flirting and egging the guy on with my responses.