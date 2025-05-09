'My fiancé is upset with me over how I rejected another man during a night out.' AITA?

My fiance and I are both in our 30s. We've been together 4 years, getting married in a few months, I totally adore him and I think we have a good relationship overall. We go out a lot because we both love music, we have a great community of friends We often see at shows. We were at a show last night and I was standing with a girl friend while my fiance was outside with a few guys.
For context: I was very much a "weird girl" in highschool, but from my mid 20s on I'd say I'm pretty conventionally attractive. On an average night out to hear music I generally get approached or hear passing comments from men 3-5 times.
Frankly, I'm 33 and it's not something I find very fun or enjoyable anymore. When men are polite about it I am too, and polite dudes usually take my gentle rejection well and so that's not an issue usually.
However that was not the case last night. A guy approached my friend and pointed at me saying something I couldn't hear. My friend shakes her head at him and says no. He, seemingly not willing to take the hint, comes over to me and says "my friend wants your autograph." And points at a guy over by the bar.
I laugh, because wtf? I said "what?" And he repeated himself "my friend wants your autograph because you're very pretty." I said no thanks, I'm good. He asks a third time. My internal polite response clock had run out.
I said "Ok. $60 cash or cashapp." He looks surprised and then sort of laughs and says, "how about we buy you a drink?" And I said, "hmm price just went up to $100. You still want it?" And he shook his head and went back to his friend at the bar.
My girl friend and I had a laugh about what a totally bizarre way to hit on someone that was and that was that. Later in the night when we were all together again after the show my friend told everyone the story. My fiance got really quiet and was kind of standoffish the rest of the night. When we got home he asked why I hadn't told him about that interaction.
Honestly he has gotten a bit insecure in the past about these things and we had specifically agreed I'd avoid telling him about dudes hitting on me. So I reminded him of that. He was still really quiet and sulky and eventually I asked him what was going on. He said he didn't like how I handled that, he said it sounded like I was flirting and egging the guy on with my responses.
Long story short we argued about it. We do not see eye to eye on it and things still feel kinda tense today but we haven't discussed it further. I understand my fiance struggles with anxiety and can get insecure and worried. I always want to do what I can to support him and remind him I love him, but I don't think I did anything wrong here.
Was my response flirty or inappropriate? In my eyes I was intentionally messing with a guy who was being pushy and disrespectful and I'm 100% ok with that.
[deleted] said:
I liked your wording here ... "internal polite response clock has run out!"
Briiiiiiyonce said:
You clearly rejected the guy several times before you got sarcastic and finally got left alone. Your fiancé needs to cool his jets.
BellaBlue06 said:
Unbelievable. He’s still upset at you for another man not accepting no and harassing you to the point you tried to say something so cheeky and off-putting he’d walk away cuz it made him upset.
Instead of empathizing with you being harassed he’s trying to nitpick what you did even if you were annoyed and laughed at the guy after he left. In no way is that flirting.
And zyzmog said:
OP, I really appreciate your viewpoint on declining/rejecting men's advances. You shouldn't need to justify your "no" with "I'm engaged" or "my BF is right over there." Your escalating strategy is a good one, especially when you turn the men's weapons against them, as you did.
I think your fiancé needs to be made (by someone else, like one of your GFs, maybe) to recognize the effectiveness of your approach. He also needs to get over his insecurity. He proposed, you accepted, it's in the bag, and he has nothing to worry about. He needs to recognize how lucky he is to have someone as in gamba as you in his life.
parker3309 said:
Why didn’t you just say you were engaged…No thank you and please leave me be? Much more mature, and more appropriate
And OP responded:
Ok so this is a hill I will die on. I don't use my relationship status to reject men. I don't think I should have to explain to a man I'm taken for them to take my rejection seriously. And I'm wearing a fairly non discreet engagement ring so in my mind if a guy is approaching me they either don't care enough to check and see that or they do see it and they're going for it anyway.
Just want to add in 2 things because they're being mentioned a lot. First, my fiance is a great dude. He is smart and fun and supportive in a million different ways. He is self aware and he knows he's a bit anxious and struggles with insecurity. He's working on it and at the same time I do have empathy about the discomfort of seeing your partner get hit on a bunch. It ALSO makes me uncomfortable, for the record.
Second (and I've discussed this with my fiance and he has expressed no issue with it) I don't now and I never have used my relationship status to reject men. If I say no that's enough of an answer and if they don't respect that on its own, without my tie to another man, that's a problem. Also, I'm clearly wearing an engagement ring. If a guy approaches me they either didn't care to look or saw and didn't give a hoot.
