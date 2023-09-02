Man accuses fiancée of being madly in love with friend, calls her 'two-faced.' ONGOING UPDATE

She confessed that she never considered Tanya and Alan her best friends. She only pretended to be their friends just for those benefits. But in reality, she hates Tanya because at one point she tried to sabotage her grade. She has no proof that Tanya did it but she is 100% sure it was her.

She also said Tanya was a snake and Alan is a misogynist f*ckboy. If it wasn't for the academic boost, she would never be friends with them. She only only talks to them out of formality.

I am starting to wonder if that makes her a manipulative liar. Because, when she is with Tanya and Alan, she pretends that they are best friends and they love each other. There is no animosity. But when she is alone she rolls her eyes each time Tanya comes up.