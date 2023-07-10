Fiancée won't wear engagement ring until their partner stops hiding their child. AITA?

'AITA for refusing to wear my engagement ring until me and my newborn child are publicly acknowledged?'

Fun_Mixture4418

Hello! For background, my(26F) partner(27M) and I have a good relationship and get along well. Recently, he proposed to me and I said yes. Our newborn baby girl was born at the end of June, just a week after said engagement.

This morning, I noticed that he posted a picture of his second child from a previous relationship on Facebook. This is normal and nothing of concern, obviously.

However, it occurred to me that he has not acknowledged his new child or engagement online whatsoever.

I’ve acknowledged both my engagement and new baby on Facebook which received much praise and congratulations.