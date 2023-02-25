Man floored when fiancee says 'cheating before marriage doesn't count'. UPDATE

I told my fiancée that I don't really want to marry her anymore

Valuable-Shoe-7876

My (26m) fiancée Sarah (24f) and I are set to get married in three months.

We were visiting a botanical garden yesterday when Sarah pointed out a flower called the "Arabian Jasmine," a little white flower with a nice scent. She said that her cousin Stephanie had those at her wedding.

I asked if it was the same Stephanie that would be in attendance with her husband at our wedding, and she said it was. Sarah and Stephanie are apparently pretty close, and she started telling me about Stephanie and her husband.

At one point, she told me that Stephanie had actually cheated on her husband twice before they got married, and that the second time was a couple of months before the actual wedding. Her husband never found out.