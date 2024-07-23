'My fiancée gave me an ultimatum: Stop being friends with my ex or she'll call of the wedding.' + MAJOR UPDATE

Sarah started apologising. Over and over. It was instant regret. But It didn't matter. I ended it right there. I told her to go, that the engagement was off, we were over and that she needed to get her things from my house. She was crying, still apologising, but you can't come back from that.

My mother's never not shown all the love in the world to Sarah, and for her to do that to someone, let alone someone that means that much to me, was enough. I don't know why she wouldn't listen to me, I don't know why she chose to believe these other people over me, why she wouldn't even talk, but it doesn't matter.