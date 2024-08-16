'My fiancé's daughter is behaving "horribly" towards me and he's enabling it.' UPDATED

I have been with my fiance, Josh, for 3 years, and moved in with him two months ago upon our engagement. In a previous marriage he had a daughter, Katie, who is now 17 and who he has full custody of (his ex was a POS).
I met Katie when we had been dating a year and I thought we got along fine whenever she would join Josh and I for dinner or something, so it's not like I just randomly popped into her life. She knew I was moving in and she did not protest. I knew from the beginning of our relationship that he had a very close relationship with his daughter, which I thought was wonderful.
I always thought Katie was a nice girl, albeit a little quiet. After moving in with Josh, I tried to build more of a relationship with Katie, which she entirely shut down with an apathy that seemed directly converse to how she previously treated me. I have been trying not to push boundaries, but it is physically painful to watch some of the things she is allowed to get away with.
Contrary to what it seemed, it turns out that Katie has some serious problems with anger. Whenever I tell her something she does not want to hear she will not say anything and will go completely quiet. When I tell her to stop ignoring me she will leave the house, sometimes for hours on end, to "go for a walk" which I think is BS.
Her "walks" are always 2+ hours long and are always after she has a disagreement with me or with Josh. Josh explains this as a "technique for managing anger" that works for Katie. I asked if he was really naive enough to believe that she wasn't just using her freedom to get smashed at her friends'. He told me he knew Katie and that Katie wouldn't do that.
This isn't the only thing; he sees her through rose-coloured glasses in all ways. I think he thinks she's a smart underachiever like he was growing up and doesn't want to give her trouble like his parents gave him, so she never gets in trouble for things like missing homework assignments or sometimes days of school. It is unusual for her to attend more than 3 out of 5 school days a week.
She is still getting passing grades and says that she does not want to go to university and therefore has "better uses of her time" for -- get ready for it -- "independent study”. "Independent study" is basically a term for Katie holing herself up in her room for literally an entire evening and doing whatever she wants on the internet.
When Josh first told me about it I was floored that he was suckered into something like that. It was Katie's idea, of course. Sometimes she will stay home from school and will never leave her bedroom because she is partaking in "independent study."
Josh says that he believes wholeheartedly that she is self-driven enough to learn at her own pace and without supervision, and that the conversations he is able to have with her are proof of her ability. I have another theory, though, and it's that Katie is a master bullsh!tter.
There are SO many idiosyncrasies in her stories and explanations, and I don't think I'm old-fashioned to think that kids need to attend school in order to learn, am I? How long is she going to be staying with him in this fashion, I wondered? How long will she be able to say "I don't feel up to going to school today" and get away with it?
How long will I have to put up with being ignored whenever I say something she doesn't like? That sort of leads me to the current situation. Last night I was at my wit's end. I made dinner for the three of us and Katie came to the table with a book. She propped the book up in front of her dinner plate and read while she ate, saying nothing but occasionally telling Josh about something in her book.
I was fed up and I told her that if she was going to sit at the table eating food I made her I would expect at least some eye contact. She immediately looked to her dad and didn't even reply to me yet again! Every single time she shirks the issue. So I told her that, that I was fed up with her ignoring me all the time and that it was not acceptable.
She stared me down for about a minute with what I swear was hate in her eyes and then she left with her book. She returned at 10 PM after 3 hours. I had been asking the whole time she was gone where she could have gone and Josh kept saying he didn't know, but he was texting rather secretively in the bathroom and I took a look at his phone when he left it alone.
He had been texting Katie the whole time (!!!) and the conversation involved him suggesting different places she could go walk to clear her head, and her incoherently texting him about how "horrible" things are for her right now (yeah, sure, "horrible" when you get to do literally whatever you want because you have your dad on a leash).
So it looks like the nightly explanations and excuses from Josh regarding Katie's behaviour towards me was not just from him, but something they most likely discussed together. The fact that they were exchanging texts secretly from me just makes me feel sick. Haven't confronted Josh yet.
The next morning (this morning) Katie and I had all but two seconds of civil exchange before something tiny I said made her upset again and she stonewalled into her book. I don't know what to do. Clearly Josh isn't going to take my side on this and is going so far as to hide conversations with Katie from me.
I am just so confused by the household; she basically gets away with murder, and I don't get why I'm not allowed to say a thing.
tl;dr: Fiance enables his slacker daughter's horribly disrespectful behaviour towards me as well as her own lazy and probably destructive behaviour
ladyday123 said:
You're moving in with a man who basically has a grown daughter. His parenting philosophy seems super weird to me but I'm not parenting his daughter - and neither are you. Katie is past the age where a stepparent coming in should take on a significant parental role in her life without her inviting them to.
If she's not actively being rude to you, as in, making rude comments or yelling at you, but instead is quiet and sullen like many teenagers and removing herself from situations (with her dad's permission) when she gets annoyed, then you should treat her as, essentially, a new roommate that you live with and may/may not be friends with - but you don't have any authority over.
Katie isn't looking for another mom, and you shouldn't try to be one. If anything, I'd try to bond with her on her terms to give her some well meaning advice - but not try to be her parent. I don't think you can critique Josh's parenting. Katie is his daughter and if he wants to financially support her, to not require her to go to school, etc, etc, then he has that right.
If Katie learns to love and trust you, she may start to listen to your advice - but why would she do so right now? I would absolutely caution you to not intermingle finances with Josh (so as not to financially support what you believe are his problematic and enabling parenting decisions) and to consider and communicate very carefully how parenting will be handled if/when you two have children.
If you guys have different expectations, then it's critical that you clearly communicate on those now, before you get married and have kids. Clearly Josh wants to parent Katie in a way you aren't OK with. What if he parents your future kids in the same way?
Flubberguard said:
Why is it such a big deal if the girl goes for a walk to cool down after getting pissed off, whether the anger is justified in your eyes or not?
And lborgia said:
She 'has a problem with anger'? Because she goes quiet, reads a book or goes for a walk? And not only that, she has the audacity to be I text contact with her Dad? I don't think you know what anger problems are.
So I got tore into a lot when I last posted here. I deserved it, and I'm so glad I posted here. I have a very very happy update that I honestly wouldn't be able to write if not for some of the comments telling me what a POS I was being. Anyways, onto the update!
After thinking about Katie's abusive past I felt absolutely terrible for taking her detached mannerisms as personal. It was selfish and generally not smart of me. I didn't approach Katie until a couple days after I made the post, admittedly because I was rehearsing what to say in my head nervously and putting it off.
When it was just me and Katie in the house, I asked her if we could go for a walk and have a talk. I tried to sound as calm as possible so as not to make her think it was just me wanting to tear into her again. To my surprise, she accepted without struggle.
I told her that I had been doing a lot of thinking the past few days and that I felt the need to apologize for the way I had been acting. She was very surprised to hear this from my mouth, to say the least. I told her I'd had a silly image of us immediately getting along well in my head and that because of that, I had been oversensitive to anything that could be interpreted as being brushed off.
I made it very clear that this was entirely my fault, and that I shouldn't have expected her to just conform to my manner of living and work hard to change her behaviour to make me feel better.
To my shock, she actually stopped me (before I even mentioned the stuff about me not considering her history with her mother and taking for granted my own fairly sheltered and happy upbringing) and told me that it was okay, that she knew she was hard to live with and that because of it she dreaded a lot of social interactions.
We actually ended up talking for HOURS about her isolation and she told me she hates that she always comes off as unfriendly, but that she used to come off as aggressive or overly weepy so she worked hard to cultivate a stoic demeanor to maintain control.
She also told me that she didn't blame me for how I was acting and that most people didn't like her. I felt like I was punched in the gut and I told her that I really did like her and that I thought she was a neat girl.
Oh, and one more thing that happened this night that a lot of you will I'm sure have guessed: she showed me what she was doing during independent research time. I feel like an idiot. She has notebooks filled with handwritten notes and tons of nonfiction books that are way beyond her years and filled with post-its and highlights. We even had a conversation about one of my favourite books.
It honestly could not have gone any better, though the extent to which Katie was receptive to a relationship when I started treating her like an adult... makes me feel bad. Gives me a lot to think about. I always thought of myself as a very logical and rational person and now I am finding that I'm not at all.
You will also be pleased to know that Katie told my fiance all about our budding relationship and he seemed very relieved from a stress I hadn't noticed until it was gone. I'm just over the moon. I don't know how to thank you all enough.
tl;dr: Katie's a gifted girl with otherworldly patience