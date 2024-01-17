Man brags about wealth after giving up custody of his kids, ex-wife sees. AITA?

It wasn't easy and a lot to ask but I was able to show a somewhat concrete financial plan. For two years Richard, now my best friend, rented my parent's basement and I lived with my parents in my old room. To let me stay for two years was a lot of sacrifice my parents did for me.

I was able to save a lot of money by basically not spending on anything other than food. I didn't buy any clothes(not even underwear),never went on a vacation, never went anywhere that would require any kind of money.

I was not able to qualify for a mortgage because of the child support obligation, so I took my savings and my parents combined it with rent money from my coworker to put a down payment on a house.