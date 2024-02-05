Romantic expectations shattered; husband's flower prank leads to divorce threat. AITA?

I said he already got a second chance and he squandered it by reminding me that I do all the daily chores in this house. This was why our marriage was rocky. I work in the medical field while he is a blue collar worker. Both of our jobs require long hours. But if I mess up, people die.

He once said that I went through all that schooling just to get covered in blood and shit. He took it back after but he wanted to make me feel low. He started doing that a bit after Covid started. I do the cooking and cleaning. I do the laundry, the sweeping, the dentist appointments. All he does is create more work for me.