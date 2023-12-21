Man ignores wife's request for food after hip surgery, she says, 'I fed you for 17 years!'

Y'know, I've read some of these comments and I can understand the Y T A's and the E S H's but personally I'm going to say NTA. I've been ill and in pain. Being hungry as well is awful. And if you can't physically do anything about it, it can all get overwhelming. I can completely understand the outburst.

My husband cannot cook. He is 50. I do all the meal planning, prepping and cooking in my house. Always have. Our joke is that it is because I want to live. I was ill and hospitalised for six weeks in the run up to xmas a fair few years back. And he stepped up.