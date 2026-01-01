'I was using my GF's phone and found harassing messages from my MOM.' UPDATED

“You think you’re special? You’re lucky he even brought you home. Girls like you don’t get commitment from men like him.” (like what the hell is this?) “You’re not good enough for the life he deserves.”

Reading them made my stomach drop. They were hateful and completely false. There's even more but these were the ones seered into my brain. And my girlfriend didn’t tell me about any of them. She’s just been carrying this alone. Smiling, laughing with me, all while this garbage was sitting in the back of her mind.