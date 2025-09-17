'I just found out my late half-sister is still alive.' UPDATED

They came to the conclusion together that it would be better for me if I thought she was just dead. She told me that she was reaching out now because he had given her permission to as he felt I was in a better place now.

I was pretty furious when I read that, especially since I had been helping her out financially and in pretty significant amounts. I know how stressful medical bills and how much of a relief it would be if someone offered to completely take care of mine, but at the same time I hate that our relationship had a price tag.

We grew pretty close, at least I thought so, even commiserating about how awful that man had made our lives but he was able to just swoop in so easily and manipulate us again.