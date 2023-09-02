Worried freshman wants to tattle on roommate's 'creepy' squatter husband. UPDATE.

She's also apparently offering to allow her to retain her deposit so long as she turns her keys into the office in person by the end of hours on the 31st.

According to Layla, Mina doesn't want to go through an eviction because it stays on your record and makes future renting difficult and can seriously impact your credit score.

Also her parents don't want her involved in legal trouble, and they're upset she's been lying about her living arrangements for so long that they're moving her in with a relative in a little community/suburb like 20 minutes outside of town.

It was apparently either that, or her withdrawing for the semester and not returning until spring, which would delay her graduation. They also want to send her on something called a purity retreat?