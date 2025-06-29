'I am hurt my best friend didn't stand up for me when someone in our friend group uninvited me from a girls trip the night before.' UPDATED

I just wanted her support and I was hoping that when inevitably the topic of me comes up during the girls trip, she would stand up for me and say "hey it's okay for you guys to not be friends but it's not okay to exclude someone from a group event at the very last minute."

I let A know that her lack of support was really hurtful to me. And If she was in my position, I would acknowledge that our mutual friend did something really awful. I would feel really bad going on this trip knowing A is at home feeling really hurt.

She however thinks that this conflict is solely between B and Me, and that she shouldn't get involved. She said she has an independent friendship with B, and that her getting involved will make things worst.