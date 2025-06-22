Postpartum boundaries shattered friendship when woman's friend finally reveals sibling crush. UPDATE

Besides that, I told her that she knows I don't involve myself in any of my brothers' relationships, and even if I did, I would never allow anyone to use me for insider information.

Then I said that this conversation was over and to never bring it up with me again. She got pissed as told me that I'm 'possessive and acting like a guard dog' to my brothers and that I need to get over myself because there was a spark between them on our last trip.

I just got up, said bye to my friends, and left because she's clearly deluded herself into believing something that doesn't exist. On our last trip, my brother was so into the guy he was seeing at the time that he accidentally called the rest of our brothers by his name multiple times, lol.