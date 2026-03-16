"My friend keeps inviting herself on my romantic getaways with my boyfriend."

Bulky-Travel-2500

all of the above

she’s got a jealous streak & may be trying to sneak in and take your man

Tell her NO, firmly, do not sugarcoat it. She isn’t your friend, friends do not do what she is doing. Tell your boyfriend about the situation, casually.

Best way to handle it:

Just in case she’s intelligently crazy & tries to reach out to him on her own to stir problems b/c you said no. Being firm is the only way.

After that, block her.