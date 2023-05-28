On Reddit's Am I the A**hole, a guy wants to look out for his best friend without making a huge mess. Unfortunately, it seems a mess is highly inevitable. He writes:
'AITA for wanting to tell my friend that his girlfriend is pregnant?'
So one of my best friends, Mark, has been dating Jennifer for about a year and a half and they're pretty awesome together. My wife and I would go on double dates with them probably once every other month and we always had a good time and they seemed to really care for each other.
Mark ended up getting his dream job opportunity, but it's on the east coast of the US, we're on west coast. He asked Jennifer if she would move with him, and after a lot of thought she said said no. Didn't want to leave her family, her life, things like that. So they broke up sadly, and Mark moved.