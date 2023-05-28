On Reddit's Am I the A**hole, a guy wants to look out for his best friend without making a huge mess. Unfortunately, it seems a mess is highly inevitable. He writes:

'AITA for wanting to tell my friend that his girlfriend is pregnant?'

So one of my best friends, Mark, has been dating Jennifer for about a year and a half and they're pretty awesome together. My wife and I would go on double dates with them probably once every other month and we always had a good time and they seemed to really care for each other.