Friend tells groom just before his wedding that his bride has another fiancé. AITA?

"AITAH because I told my friend, two weeks before his wedding, that his fiancee cheated on him for three years?"

CatnipUwU

I feel frustrated, but here's the story: I had a friend who dated a girl for and decided to propose to her. She accepted, and they went on to make all the necessary preparations for their wedding. Personally, I never liked her, but I accepted their relationship because he was happy.

About three years ago, during a vacation, I saw her with another man. When I asked my friend, he claimed she was on vacation with her parents in another country.

However, I discovered evidence two weeks before their wedding that she had been cheating on him for three years with the same man from the vacation trip. I felt compelled to tell my friend to prevent him from starting a marriage based on lies.