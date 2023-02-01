Wife outraged husband plans to attend the funeral she's 'banned' from, asks AITA?

Grief presents itself in many different forms and how we deal with it isn't always purely logical.

There is often so much emotion behind every decision when we are thinking about our loved ones. We can get overwhelmed and sometimes the gravity of the event can be lost in or absorbed by personal emotions or internal controversy.

R3245234 was struggling with the hard reality that she had been specifically uninvited to the funeral of a friend. She then felt betrayed by the fact that her husband was still planning to go. However, the specific facts of this situation aren't that simple. Check out her story below and see if you can determine what your personal feelings would be.

AITA for expecting my husband to stay home after I was excluded from his friend's funeral?

My husband's friend "Joe" passed away after a long struggle with cancer. I was obviously devastated for his loss; we were good friends but I'm admittedly not on good terms with his widow.