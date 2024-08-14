Six-year relationship ends as fiancé’s true nature surfaces after proposal. + UPDATE

But I have no experience for this kind of existential fear of being alone, not having the family I’ve wanted for so long, not knowing what’s next, actually trying to date someone.

When I was little I never knew what I wanted from my career other than that I had one but I always knew I wanted to be a mum. That dream feels like it’s getting further and further away every day.

I have no experience for this burning embarrassment of telling everyone in your life that the wedding they were invited to isn’t happening. It was so painful telling his niece and nephew I wasn’t going to be seeing them again. They cried and clung to me and begged me not to go and they ripped my heart out.