'My GF and her friends pulled a cruel prank on me and I don't know how to react.' UPDATED

"Girlfriend & friends pulled a prank at my house that I'm really not happy with, how do I react?"

We are both mid 20s, I live in a townhouse. My girlfriend and I have a mutual friend who is going to be out of town for work for quite a while, and she had been begging to go to breakfast with them the entire week. I was opposed because they wanted to go at 6:30am, and I typically work late into the night. I offered four different days we could get dinner, and the mutual friend declined.

After continued begging, I gave into my gf because it seemed that it meant a lot to her to see our mutual friend and his significant other at breakfast. I wake up at 6:15am to knocking on my front door, and open it to see an 8 foot tall tower of red solo cups filled with oatmeal completely blocking the door.