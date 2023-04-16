GF angry BF stepped in to defend her when his mom called her a 'floozy.' AITA?

One man knew that his mother did not approve of his girlfriend. He says it truly isn't his girlfriend's fault; his mom is just incredibly protective and controling. When his family was having a reunion, his girlfriend wanted to come so she could get to know more of his family members. She begged him to stay out of it if his mom made trouble. She wanted to settle their differences woman-to-woman. But, when he heard how his mom was talking, he couldn't stop himself from intervening.
I (27M) have been dating my GF, Mia (25F), for 5 years. She is the most amazing person I have ever met. Smart, funny, kind to a fault and I could keep listing her qualities but that's not what this post is about.
What is relevant here is that she is shy and has problems with confrontation. She sees a therapist to work on this and some other issues and she's a lot more confident than when I met here. Except when it comes to my mom.