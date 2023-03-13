Man threatens serious blackmail when gf won't let him eat pizza every day. UPDATE

When pizza slices a couple apart.

This seems ridiculous but, unfortunately, this story isn't as cheesy as it sounds. One woman came to Reddit when she was fed up with her boyfriend's pizza obsession. Admittedly, that sounds trivial, but the dish runs much deeper. She was devastated that he would be so uncompromising and quick to throw away their longterm partnership. This story is delivered as a combo including an update, serving up the surprising secret ingredients that spoiled their relationship.

I [24F] am dating a [25M] almost unreasonably picky eater and I'm pretty much at the end of my rope

crowtheory

​I [24F] met Jake [25M] about two years ago while out and bonding over the fact that we graduated from the same college. We went on a couple dates and were getting to know each other when he let me know that he had more or less eaten pizza every day for the past three years.