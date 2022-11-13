GF asks if she was wrong to drop dinner on rug when BF 'jokingly' called her 'b*tch'.

I was over my boyfriend's apartment this weekend and I was cooking dinner because he was studying for exams. I made pasta and a chunky sauce with meatballs and veggies. I told him dinner was ready and he goes "what's for dinner tonight, B*TCH" ... With like a lot of emphasis on the last word.
I was fed up, I'd had a pretty rough day with work and I have some awfully bad associations with that word being used by other people in my life who were pretty abusive. I was so irritated that I dropped the pot of pasta sauce I'd been carrying right on the ground and was like "Well nothing's for dinner tonight now. And I better not hear you using that word again, it's for the girls"
He was freaking out about how sauce had landed on his rug and he even said "you're seriously acting like a b**ch right now, I dunno what else to call it"