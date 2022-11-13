GF asks if she was wrong to drop dinner on rug when BF 'jokingly' called her 'b*tch'.

I was over my boyfriend's apartment this weekend and I was cooking dinner because he was studying for exams. I made pasta and a chunky sauce with meatballs and veggies. I told him dinner was ready and he goes "what's for dinner tonight, B*TCH" ... With like a lot of emphasis on the last word.

I was fed up, I'd had a pretty rough day with work and I have some awfully bad associations with that word being used by other people in my life who were pretty abusive. I was so irritated that I dropped the pot of pasta sauce I'd been carrying right on the ground and was like "Well nothing's for dinner tonight now. And I better not hear you using that word again, it's for the girls"