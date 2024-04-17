GF lies to BF about cross country move; turns out she was right next door for over a year. AITA?

I thought maybe there was someone else and I was prepared for that bc she is in college after all. But no, she tells me that she has been going to a different college not more than an hour away from me for the last full year!

The motive behind this was that back when she transferred out due to tuition cost, she was unsure if we were going to continue our relationship and she felt embarrassed and thought I would think less of her for leaving such a prestigious school.

She wanted me to think she was impressive and be proud of her. She said that each detail about her life and all her social relationships and all the stories she’d told me about school all really happened they just happened an hour away from me and not across the country.