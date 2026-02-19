'My GF needs a wheelchair now. I don't know if we're compatible anymore.' UPDATED

I know the title is horrible and everyone is going to call me an @$$hole but this is the truth. She got into a bad accident 3 months ago and is now in a wheelchair, presumably for the rest of her life. She's handling it like a champ. We've cried together a lot, but she's the most positive person I know. Always keeps her head up even after this.
And I love her immensely, we are high school sweethearts been together for 5 years. But everything that has happened has made me second guess our relationship. Recently I had a talk with someone and she mentioned how tough all this must be for me. Honestly I didn't really think about myself the ever since the accident, all I cared for was my girlfriend.
But we kept talking and I ended up breaking down, because right there was the moment where I realized that this also has an impact on me, and our relationship. One thing that keeps repeating in my head is when she asked if I was my gf's caregiver. She has help that comes a few times a week, but I help her out whenever I can, though she doesn't always want me to.
And if we stay together that's never going to change. I know how cruel this sounds but she will always be in a wheelchair. There's so much in the world we wanted to discover and do together but we can't do it together anymore and it so so breaks my heart. I am really bad at putting my thoughts into words sorry, I just don't really know what to write.
I love her to the moon and back. But then I think, what kind of boyfriend am I if breaking up with her even crosses my mind. We were planning to get engaged next year. She's always so happy to see me and knows I've had issues dealing with the accident. She's so selfless it's not even funny.
Physical intimacy hasn't really been working and she herself suggested I get a FWB so I don't get frustrated. But I don't know if that will fix anything and quite frankly, I don't want anybody else but her.
Sorry for this mess and I'm not an English speaker. Any way this is sort of like a vent but I don't know what to do. I sincerely don't. I know I should talk to her but I don't even know what to say to her, or how.
ZacksJerryRig said:
I met my wife after she had already been in an accident. (She's been paralyzed for 14 years, waist down.) And it was scary at first. Realizing that I was falling in love with someone who had a disability. I had never contemplated, or even thought about that scenario before.
But as we dated, I realized that she was the strongest most interesting person I've ever met, or would ever meet. And I didn't want to live without her. So we got married. Its different. But we both love a challenge, and problem solving, and figuring things out.
It sounds like your girlfriend is a fighter. And she's ready to move forward. Remember there is no pressure at all on you. You are free to make your own decision and live your own life. You can always choose 'normal' nobody would blame you. But I can tell you, even though our life isn't "normal", it is rewarding and I wouldn't have it any other way.
Gonebabythoughts said:
I think you should probably talk to a therapist about all of this, to help you sort it out. Find one that specializes in inter-abled relationships (they can help with the sex thing too). Lots of people who use a wheelchair live lives full of travel and adventure, but you have to do what is right for you.
amselil said:
Don’t know if this might be helpful for you but there’s a fantastic YouTube channel called Squirmy and Grubs. They are an inter-abled couple and show their lives together!
LuckyNumberSleven7 said:
My advice to you is seek out someone who went through the same as you. I have seen so many stories and the ones I've seen are so beautiful. They talk about the changes and the romance and the relationship. This might help you huge. There's a lot of things she still can do but just doesn't know it yet. I really think you will get the best advice from someone who has been in your shoes.
First off, wow. Apparently my thread blew up after I went to sleep. I didn't find out until the next morning, because my girlfriend told me about it. I was so embarrassed and mortified. She had already read the whole thing and my comments. I honestly didn't know what to say I could only say I was so sorry and that I didn't want her to find out like this. She was calm.. Told me it was okay, said it touched her..
Can't really describe how I felt. We just held each other for a very long time. Might be weird but I knew I needed to be with her when she found out. I started thinking about a life without her, and I simply couldnt. I can't give up on this girl. We've talked a lot about 'us' the past few days, which was long overdue.
I have apologized over and over.. She's so understanding and doesn't blame me for having doubts.. A person this special I won't find again, but I hate myself for having thought about breaking up. She's still the same person. I should have communicated my feelings to her. I'm a very lucky guy. I really do love her to the moon and back.
Regarding therapy, I have called for an appointment but they have a few weeks of waiting time until they got time for me. Y'all were right. Can't hurt to give it a try, maybe I was unlucky with my former therapists. But I already feel wayyy better now that everything is out in the open.
And the girl who I talked to I've cut off completely. My gf knew straight away who it was and wanted to warn me to stay away from her earlier, but she didn't want to come off as crazy. Didn't realize she was into me. We're doing some research so we can try to be intimate again but we got time, no hurry.
Thanks for the overwhelming support and replies. I was lost but I know everything will fall into the right place eventually.. I'm with her till the end. We're going to keep open communication, which will be priority. We're doing very well now. She knew something was up with me too, she knows me too well. Hope everyone here has a great day. Thanks.