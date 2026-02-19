'My GF needs a wheelchair now. I don't know if we're compatible anymore.' UPDATED

"My (21M) girlfriend (22F) got into a wheelchair. Don't know if we're compatible anymore."

I know the title is horrible and everyone is going to call me an @$$hole but this is the truth. She got into a bad accident 3 months ago and is now in a wheelchair, presumably for the rest of her life. She's handling it like a champ. We've cried together a lot, but she's the most positive person I know. Always keeps her head up even after this.

And I love her immensely, we are high school sweethearts been together for 5 years. But everything that has happened has made me second guess our relationship. Recently I had a talk with someone and she mentioned how tough all this must be for me. Honestly I didn't really think about myself the ever since the accident, all I cared for was my girlfriend.