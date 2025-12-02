'I suspect that my GF is only with me for my 'celebrity' status.' UPDATED

We've hung out since then several times. She wanted to introduce me to one of her friends who is a "killer fan" of the show. That had me nervous! Apparently, she is just a big fan. I didn't really like to be paraded in that way, but it was fine. That's part of my job to some extent.

The thing that is getting to me is that she often refers to me as though I am my character. For example, I might say something sarcastic and she'll say "okay [character]." I'm not on IG, but one of my friends is and he friended her. He showed me her page and she wrote, a few months ago, "OMG, I met [my name]. I think he is into me. #celebgirlfriend"