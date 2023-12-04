GF lies about medical emergency to 'test' BF, Reddit throws a red flag parade.

Plane_Zebra_4553
My girlfriend (29 F) Andrea and I (29 M) have been together for a few months now. Everything had gone smoothly until yesterday, when she pulled off a ridiculous stunt.
She called me late at night to say that she's seriously injured/having panic attacks and that no one else is with her as her parents are out (which was true, they were out).
She said that she also had some chest pain and she thought that she's dying, and that she's in a really bad state and can hardly breath (she was heaving while she spoke).
She begged me to help her (said that she's already called 911 but that she also wanted to let me know), and I was shocked. I took my car to rush towards her house, and it was only after arriving that I found out that she was joking about it. She met me joyfully and said that she only wanted to see how "committed" I am during an emergency as that's an essential part of a relationship or something.
I lost my temper and asked her what the fcuck her problem was. She said that she was just 'testing' me and I got pissed off. I called her an "Fing B-word" and told her that I did not deserve to be treated like trash and made to feel use like that.
She was crying by saying that she only wanted to check whether I am a good fit and that I overreacted. I left the house immediately and haven't talked to her since. She's been texting me, but I just ignored her. AITA?
AdOne8433
NTA. Run! She intentionally put you in a state of panic, causing you to drive in that state of panic, which is a recipe for disaster. An accident waiting to happen.
You need to focus on the fact that she never gave your feelings any thought at all. She didn't dismiss your feelings. To dismiss your feelings, she would have had to consider them. She didn't even think about you at all.
Your panic was what she was looking for. It made her happy. It made her laugh. That's how sociopaths feel. If you were killed in an accident on your way to her, it would have been a home run for her.
JusCuzz804
For real. My man needs to run and never add her as a beneficiary on ANY life insurance policy.
imafcuknprincess
Nope, shes the AH. Testing you like that was a pathetic and childish thing to do, find a new girlfriend. Not even married couples do that. She would've found out how committed you were when your relationship got to that stage. That's your red flag, don't ignore it. And you called her a "fckn b!t(h".
Pzzlehd-Ld
She was “testing” your commitment? All she did was prove to you that she doesn’t deserve your trust or respect you as a person. Just tell her she made a great commitment test, and thank her. Her test made you realize that she’s not someone you can commit to. Saved you a lot of time and trouble in the long run.
Youwhooo60
NTA. Did you card her to make sure she's 29? This sounds like high school antics. She's not girlfriend material. She's immature and foolish.
beadfix82
NTA. She is totally the ahole. If she doesn't trust you enough to feel that you're committed in this relationship then she needs to rethink the relationship. And a prank is telling someone you got the icky ice cream when you really got the good stuff. It's not " I'm having a medical emergency and i need you".
A friend did something similar to me in Highschool. Told me her parents were moving out of state and she wouldn't be able to finish her senior year with us. I felt so bad and told her how much i would miss her.
In the same phone call she said " i just wanted to see how you would react" I should have dumped her friend ship then, I waited a couple years and she did something equally as stupid and i never spoke to her again.
celticmusebooks
DUDE! You just dodged a gigantic bullet and now the bullet is texting you to get a second try. Fake tests aren't an important part of a good relationship but you know what is? HONESTLY and TRUST and you ex has broken both.
Your ex showed you a very unattractive (and disturbing) side of her character. How are you supposed to "unsee" that? Block her and find a person who doesn't have serious mental health issues.
Plane_Zebra_4553
After talking to her about it, I have decided to give her a second chance. She's apologized a lot and promised to never do that again. I'd be more careful, of course, and I won't be trusting her blindly. But I have thought that I'd give her one chance, especially since she's shown herself to be regretful.