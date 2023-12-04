GF lies about medical emergency to 'test' BF, Reddit throws a red flag parade.

"AITA for calling my girlfriend a 'B-word' for lying about an emergency to test my commitment?"

Plane_Zebra_4553

My girlfriend (29 F) Andrea and I (29 M) have been together for a few months now. Everything had gone smoothly until yesterday, when she pulled off a ridiculous stunt.

She called me late at night to say that she's seriously injured/having panic attacks and that no one else is with her as her parents are out (which was true, they were out).

She said that she also had some chest pain and she thought that she's dying, and that she's in a really bad state and can hardly breath (she was heaving while she spoke).