GF won't let BF move in, even though it means he will likely lose custody of his children. AITA?

I stood stern on my decision and told him while I understood his situation, I don't want to open my home to kids. He tried saying how its just 4-6 days a month and he will make sure they behave. I refused to relent and now he is calling me the AH because he will lose custody. (If he can't find a good home his ex will sue him.)

AITA for not letting my bf move in cause I don't want kids in my space and may cause him to lose custody?

For everyone calling me out about having relationship with a man with children :

Its not a serious relationship. Atleast I never considered it to be. He stays over 2- 3 nights a week at most. We have never talked about commitment, longterm or moving in before. I had at the beginning yold him I dont want anything serious and he has agreed to keep it casual.