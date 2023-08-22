Girlfriend tells boyfriend to quit exotic dancing job, he says 'not until we have enough money.' AITA?

'Should i quit my weekend job for my gf?'

Girlfriend wants me to quit my weekend gig. I currently have two jobs.

Significant_Till_718

First, I have been working for a male exotic dancer company for 13 Years (I'm currently 37 yo). I started as a dancer, but now I am on a salary where I make about $1100 per week consistently just working Friday and Saturday nights as the manager and MC for this male exotic dancer show.

Second, I am a mechanical engineer, I just graduated in Dec of 2021, and am making about $72k before taxes at the job that hired me straight out of school. The weekend job is EASY, and after taxes, the two jobs pay just about the same, which means the weekend job DOUBLES MY INCOME.