'My GF wants me to take down photos of my deceased wife.' UPDATED

She got really upset with me and told me that I need to get out of this funk and that it's been so long and since I was planning on divorcing my wife anyway it isn't like there was anything to grasp onto anymore.

Then she said it bothered her that she moved into my house and that I won't let her decorate or change it around at all and that's not really true I just haven't gotten around to thinking about completely changing my house around for her.

I don't know what advice I'm seeking I guess I just want to know if it's really that inappropriate to have pictures of my wife up when I have a new girlfriend. This is a first for me and I haven't lived with anyone else or known how it works.