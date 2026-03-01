'My GF's 'conventionally attractive' friend did a 'loyalty test' on me.' UPDATED

She can feel whatever feelings she wants. You don’t need to validate or coddle them. And if she still refuses to admit she’s done anything wrong, then don’t waste any further time trying to explain to her; just move on.

Hot_Mongoose_3476

This is CRAZY. She tried to trick you and trap you. You sound like a good guy. She definitely needs to get therapy and I would end the relationship right here and now as this will only get worse over time for her. The fact she doesn’t recognise what she did was wrong is a massive red flag.

A few days later, OP shared this update: