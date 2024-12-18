'My GF's obsession with my ex has spiraled out of control.' UPDATED 3X

Apparently she's been bad mouthing Natalya ever since we broke up. Obviously that is a very strong accusation with no real proof, so she hasn't spoken to administration about it. It is really scary to think Melissa would go to such a length to hurt somebody else. It sounded to me like Natalya is being stalked, but she doesn't want me to know.

I brought it up with her yesterday and she confirmed what the roommate said. She dismissed the greenhouse incident saying she doesn't want to think someone had it out for her. Also she thought it was unlikely because the risk was so great. If it was done on purpose and the person was caught, they would be expelled from the program without a second thought.