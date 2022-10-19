Girl with prosthesis asks for advice about boyfriend pressuring her to take it off.

I (19F) have a below the knee prosthetic as I lost my lower left leg as a child in a car accident. I move well in it and it in no way hinders my day to day life. I've been seeing a guy (24M) for 5 months now and things are going great for the most part. The one issue i'd say is that he is insistent on me removing my prosthetic around him.

We could be hanging out and he'd suggest i'd be more comfortable with it off, or heading to bed to have s*x he'd suggest that it may be better to remove it. His suggestions have became requests as I kept ignoring the suggestions and I finally told him I wasn't comfortable with removing my leg around him yet as I didn't feel we were there.