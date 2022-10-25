Girlfriend always says she's not hungry, then asks to share food; BF says 'NO!'

My girlfriend is one of those people who, when you ask them, say they don’t want anything but literally seconds later asks you for your food/to share. It was cute at first, but now I’m kinda annoyed by it because sometimes I just wanna eat the food that I bought...or myself.
Whenever I tell her to stop doing that, she apologizes, doesn’t do it for like two days, but then does it again, and the cycle repeats. Recently, I was ordering some takeout and asked her if she wanted anything, and she said no, so I went ahead just ordered for myself.
Got the food, came home, and started to eat and she asked me if she could have some. I was hungry and didn’t want to share at this point, so I refused and said that she should just make some food or self or get something to eat.