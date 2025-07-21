'My girlfriend broke up with me on the first day of our vacation.' UPDATED

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s initial post:

C1awed

"Yet another" ultimatum? What do you mean, you called her bluff? How often does this sort of thing happen? What was a vacation supposed to achieve? Why did you even get on the airplane?

ruinedtrip (OP)

She just give ultimatums for everything that she wants and I'm sick of it. This one was about how if I didn't ask someone to switch seats so we could sit together we'd break up. Its always stupid petty BS so she can get her way, she does it all the time. I got on because I paid for it so I wanted to come.

jagajaazzist