'My girlfriend openly does not agree with my mom’s choices. Am I unreasonable to break up with her over this?' UPDATED

My girlfriend Rachel and I have been together for 8 months. We recently made a trip out West for a little over a week’s vacation. Our last stop was paying a visit to my parents. This was the first time my girlfriend met them. We stayed over their place for a couple of days before returning home.

When we arrived at my parents’ house, my mom said that she got our room ready and to go ahead make ourselves at home and relax and go in the hot tub if we wanted. Rachel acted surprised and said something like, “You mean we get to stay in our own bedroom together? Wow, my parents would never allow that unless we’re married.”

My mom laughed and said that they were thinking of taking us out for dinner later tonight if we would like and just let her know when we’d like to go.

We did our own thing for a few hours, fooled around like sneaky teenagers too.