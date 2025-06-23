Man upset when GF ignores his calls for two days, learns it's because she's now paralyzed. UPDATED

ginger-loving-asian

Over a day of no contact is enough to make me worry. When that happens I usually call my SO just so I know if the phone is ringing (and you’d find out if your calls will get rejected or sent to voicemail). Text won’t really guarantee a quick response, but calling her is better. Go for it.

Two days later, the OP returned with an update.

So... let's just say the outcome is not good. I would have rather anything else happened but this. She was in a bad car crash.

Her sister had my old phone number (I changed phones a couple months ago) so I did not receive any of her calls. And when I texted/called her, they just went to spam. So, she messaged me on LinkedIn.