Man asks if he's wrong for not wanting girlfriend to go on boat with guys from Tinder.

Relationships are tricky. There's a fine line between being overly controlling and genuinely caring about your partner's safety.

Reddit user u/snipedapuck recently found himself in this situation when his girlfriend wanted to accompany two of her friends and their Tinder dates on a boat. He didn't feel like that was a very safe plan.

Now, this boyfriend is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not wanting my girlfriend to go on a boat with guys from Tinder?"

He writes:

My girlfriend's (25) friends (25 f and 23 f) met two guys on Tinder that have a boat and invited them on it this weekend.

I initially asked since they were going with other guys if I could join. My GF asked the guys to which they responded the boat wouldn’t fit any more people. This was my first concern.

My second concern is that I’m not comfortable with my girlfriend going on a boat with random guys that neither of us has met.