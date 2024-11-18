Man faces ultimatum from girlfriend over group trip involving female friend; 'I won’t be here when you get back.' + UPDATE

I had to ask myself if I did go along with this ultimatum, then what will it lead to? What stops other ultimatums against my interests or whenever she sees fit? I still wanted to give another shot at working things out, so I had that talk with my GF and let her know of my intentions of going on the trip.

I told her that I understood her feelings and that she does matter to me, but I felt that this ultimatum wasn’t healthy going forward for anyone involved. I again invited her to come on the trip, with her either staying with us at the AirBNB or her and I staying at a hotel, and I thought the trip could be good for us. That was a no-go.