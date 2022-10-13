Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Guy's girlfriend won't move in unless he takes down one particular photo.

Guy's girlfriend won't move in unless he takes down one particular photo.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 13, 2022 | 2:09 PM
ADVERTISING

I (26m) think this is completely ridiculous but maybe I’m actually wrong, so here goes.

I’ve been with my girlfriend (26f) for 5 years but we’ve known each other since we were 15. I’m fortunate to have my own place and we've discussed for a while her moving in with me as she has been staying in the house more often.

This wasn’t a problem until she was about to move in. I have a few photos in the house of me with members of my family, the problem is with a specific photo of me with my brother and father.

She told me to remove the photo before she moved in to accommodate her, I asked her why, she answered that it's "weird", but to me, there’s nothing weird about the photo, she's the one making it weird.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content