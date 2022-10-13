Guy's girlfriend won't move in unless he takes down one particular photo.

I (26m) think this is completely ridiculous but maybe I’m actually wrong, so here goes.

I’ve been with my girlfriend (26f) for 5 years but we’ve known each other since we were 15. I’m fortunate to have my own place and we've discussed for a while her moving in with me as she has been staying in the house more often.

This wasn’t a problem until she was about to move in. I have a few photos in the house of me with members of my family, the problem is with a specific photo of me with my brother and father.