GF heartbroken when BF reveals plan to tear down her childhood home as a 'gift.' AITA?

The money I make for us is from buying, fixing, and reselling land- which makes for perfect circumstances here. My Christmas gift? I'll buy the cottage, rebuild on the land, and their family can continue to rent it.

This'll also give them some money for Nora's cousin's surgery. It's a perfect scenario, really. I brought the idea up to both Linda and Nora separately, and the former and the rest of Nora's family seemed thrilled, but Nora did not.

She said she didn't want me "tearing down" somewhere that was so special to her. I don't see why she would care so much- as much as I tried to see her point of view, I don't see how putting up a new building would affect the memories she already has there.