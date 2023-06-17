Man dines and dashes on girlfriend for not paying for his birthday dinner. AITA?

'AITA for refusing to pay for my bf’s food on his birthday and getting him banned from a restaurant?'

leopardprintcats

I (18f) have been dating my boyfriend, John (20m) for a little under a year. We have a pretty toxic free relationship but there’s quite a bit of tension when it comes to me being vegetarian. I’ve been vegetarian since 11 and I have very strict morals around it.

The one thing John has a problem with is me refusing to spend my money on meat. Ever since I started making my own money, I swore to myself that I would never spend a cent of it on meat.

On our dates, we usually split the bill and sometimes he pays for it all. I told him if he orders something meat-free, I’d happily pay for both of us but he never does.