Groom doesn't want mom at wedding, 'I don't even see you as family anymore.' AITA?

When this groom to be has doubts about inviting his mother to his wedding after all she's "done to him," he asks Reddit:

"AITA if I(28M) told my mom(49F) I wasn't sure about inviting her and her new family to the wedding due to our tumultuous past?"

My dad passed away when I was 5 years old. It shouldn't come as a surprise that I was really close with my mother after him passing away. We were each other's close friend. My mom rarely went on dates (even though I asked her to), so it was just me and her.

After high school I was working at my security job while living at home. One day I come home to my mom being involved with a guy(let's call him Jack) that seemed to be around my age. I "officially" met him a week later.