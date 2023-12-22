Groom embarrasses his uncle by asking him to leave his wedding. AITA?

When this groom is forced to ask his uncle to leave his wedding, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for embarrassing my uncle by asking him to leave my wedding?"

I (34 M) had my wedding yesterday with my wife Lisa (34 F). A lot of our relatives/friends attended, including my uncle, who's in his mid eighties.

He's never cared about me since I was born, and has not checked in with me either. He was virtually non-existent throughout my life.

Years ago, when we were homeless and required help, we reached out to him to lend us some money/help us find another house (he's really rich and has a lot of connections) but he refused anything and never bothered to ask what had become of us either.

I didn't want to invite him to my wedding, but my parents said I had to, and in the end I did.