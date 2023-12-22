Groom embarrasses his uncle by asking him to leave his wedding. AITA?

When this groom is forced to ask his uncle to leave his wedding, he asks Reddit:
I (34 M) had my wedding yesterday with my wife Lisa (34 F). A lot of our relatives/friends attended, including my uncle, who's in his mid eighties.
He's never cared about me since I was born, and has not checked in with me either. He was virtually non-existent throughout my life.
Years ago, when we were homeless and required help, we reached out to him to lend us some money/help us find another house (he's really rich and has a lot of connections) but he refused anything and never bothered to ask what had become of us either.
I didn't want to invite him to my wedding, but my parents said I had to, and in the end I did.
He came along with his family, and before the wedding ceremony, he came to me and said congratulations, and then stated "Congratulations. I have also brought you an expensive present, unlike your loser of a father who could not give you much of anything."
I was shocked at the comment. He was just smiling at me, but I lost my temper and said I don't want anything from him. I yelled at him and asked him to F off from the wedding, etc. It resulted in a huge scene and in the end he had to leave, along with his family who were also yelling at me.
My other relatives present there are saying that I reacted very badly, etc. I am wondering whether I did the wrong thing now. AITA?
lyzab writes:
NTA. Your wedding, your rules. He disrespected your father. So he showed no respect to you. So buy an expensive present is a magical key to buy the right to say anything ? Absolutly not ! Being old neither. You had the right to act that way. And I think people who support him in fact just hope being on his testimony...
admireable8 writes:
NTA for kicking your uncle out. But yes, you did react badly (to be fair, your uncle’s statement was worth a bad reaction). However, I think there could have been a better way to handle it than taking the attention of what’s most important (you and your wife) and drastically changing the mood.
Yelling at him may have made you feel better short term, but that was not the best in front of your guests right before the ceremony. That’s not what you want people to remember or talk about from your wedding.
effings7 writes:
NTA. It’s your wedding, not only did you not want to invite the rich jerk in the first place, he was rude and disrespectful. Your family that is saying you were wrong is more than welcome to take the disrespect and rudeness he dishes out but you don’t have to. Proud of you for standing up for your family. Wishing you a long and happy marriage.