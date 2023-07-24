Groom humiliates cousin and her 'Great Dane therapy dog' at his wedding. AITA?

When this man feels like he may have humiliated his cousin, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for embarrassing my cousin in front of everyone at my wedding?'

I(28M) and my wife(29F) got married in May. We had the wedding at this beautiful hotel. We had about 150 people attending. I have one friend(29M) who has a service dog and is in a wheelchair. He was in an accident a few years ago and is paralyzed from the waist. His dog is always well behaved and nobody made a fuss.

My cousin(32F) has a Great Dane that is untrained and nobody in the family likes the dog. I made it clear to her many times the dog was not welcome to the wedding. Well the day of the wedding, she shows up late with her dog on a leash.