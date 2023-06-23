Groom to be is livid when brother begs to bring his elderly sugar daddy to wedding.

When this man is disgusted with his brother's behavior leading up to his wedding, he asks Reddit:
I (25M) am planning to get married to my fiancee (24F) in over 2 months. I invited everyone from my family to my wedding except for my brother (25M). The reason I excluded him from my wedding was cause when were 17 he slept with my girlfriend at the time (and the person I've lost my virginity to) and even bragged not only to me, but also to his friends about it.
He did some other bad stuff towards me throughout our childhood, but that was truly unforgivable. Now my brother contacted me again and asked me why he wasn't invited to my wedding and after I told him, he told me that I'm a petty b*tch for still living in the past and holding grudges and he even tried to portray what he did as a good thing cause it made me break with my ex and I should be thankful to him for not wasting any more time with that sl*t.
Not only did he demand an invitation to my wedding, but he also demanded to bring along his boyfriend (who's a over 40 year cardiologist supporting my brother, as he's currently jobless). I told him that neither he or his boyfriend are welcome to my wedding and hung up the call.
My brother didn't insist with more calls and so I thought that will be the end of this argument, but the next day I found out from my parents that my brother started spreading lies to our family and on his social medias about me not inviting him and his boyfriend to my wedding cause I'm a 'homophobe' and trying to convince them to drop out from my wedding.
My parents initially seemed to be on my side, but then said that I should just invite my brother and his bf to my wedding in order to put a stop to this and a past grudge isn't worth all this drama, but I feel like if I cave in now I'll just let my brother win and get exactly what he wanted from this situation and I just can't let that happen ? AITA?
motherbike writes:
Your parents seem like enablers. Clearly, he didn't get reprimanded for his infidelity, nor do your parents seem like they mind a 40 yr old man schlepping their son, and if I had to guess their just burnt out from supporting him which is why they cave easily because if he leaves sugar daddy they might be afraid he'll leech off them again. NTA.
newbeginshey writes:
NTA. While I don’t like to feed BS gossip rumor mills, in this case I would clarify with a text to the family: “I understand I’m being slandered. To clarify, my brother is not invited to my wedding for one reason and one reason only: he slept with my ex girlfriend...
has not apologized, and instead of attempting to reconcile ahead of the wedding, he called me up last week to say that believes he did me a favor, called my ex a slur. If you are sympathetic to his manipulative lies, please do not respond here, as I will block anyone who advocates on behalf of his attack against me”
officetech writes:
NTA - I would have already gone to FB/w.e and posted the reason why he wasnt invited. Also dont forget that when he confronted you about the invitation he DEFENDED HIS TRANSGRESSION rather than apologize. 'Family'
I understand your parents opinion and its basically 'well I love all my children and I don't want to deal with the problem I just want to have a nice family.' Its a shitty and common reaction don't let that influence you.