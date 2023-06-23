Groom to be is livid when brother begs to bring his elderly sugar daddy to wedding.

When this man is disgusted with his brother's behavior leading up to his wedding, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for not inviting my brother and his sugar daddy to my wedding ?'

I (25M) am planning to get married to my fiancee (24F) in over 2 months. I invited everyone from my family to my wedding except for my brother (25M). The reason I excluded him from my wedding was cause when were 17 he slept with my girlfriend at the time (and the person I've lost my virginity to) and even bragged not only to me, but also to his friends about it.