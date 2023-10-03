Groom gets called 'momma's boy' when he wants mom's approval for wedding change. AITA?

toppersonality09 writes:

NTA. If the parents are to be involved (does she want to walk down the aisle with her dad? He'd better be able to be there then) or if it's imperative they be there (emotionally, family ties, etc.), then yes, consult them.

If the wedding is to be 3-4 years out, it's less important; but if they've already got commitments on the day you happen to choose, what then?

"Hey, parents, we're getting married! We're shooting for May 28, 2025. Please let us know right away if you have prior, concrete commitments that date."

dissastousnail670 writes: