Groom SNAPS at bride during wedding over teenage niece's dress; honeymoon ruined. AITA?

When this groom is shocked by his wife's behavior at their own wedding, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for snapping at my wife at our wedding?"

We got married a few days ago and my wife is currently ruining our honeymoon over this issue. In our wedding my wife came to me and asked me to kick my teenage niece out. Why?

Because she was wearing a red dress and apparently you are not supposed to wear red in a wedding. I thought she was joking but no she was seriously expecting me to kick a kid out of our wedding for the horrible crime of wearing red?